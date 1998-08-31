Company: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corp.

Age: 54

Has Held Title For: 4 years

Previous Title: Producer of commercials and industrial films

Degree: BA in English, Guilford College

Sometimes a doughnut is not just a doughnut. The warm glazed rings served up at Krispy Kreme are an institution. Just ask Mike Cecil, the company’s Minister of Culture, who has the enviable task of promoting a product so beloved that marketing it seems redundant. The North Carolina company’s yeast-raised confections have evolved from being Southern comfort food to becoming the hot snack du jour. They’ve earned a spot at the Smithsonian, and made cameo appearances on “ER.” But the best endorsement may have come from Willard Scott, who announced that he worships in “the church of Krispy Kreme.” Does that slice of heaven come without calories?