One of the biggest hassles of moving is informing the rest of the world – from magazine publishers to your mother-in-law – of your new location. So many change-of-address cards, so little time.

A free service from Before You Move Inc., called addressCentral, automates the change-of-address process. At the site, enter your old and new addresses; within a week addressCentral notifies the post office, credit-card companies, catalogs, periodicals, alumni associations, and frequent-flier clubs of your new address.

The United States Postal Service is moving to the Web too. MoversNet offers change-of-address forms and address-change letters that you can download and print out.

One last piece of advice: When you move, don’t forget to notify your magazines! (Notifying your mother-in-law is optional.)

Coordinates: addressCentral, www.movecentral.com/addresscentral ; USPS MoversNet, www.usps.com/moversnet