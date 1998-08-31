This School Produces Originals

It’s just after lunch on a Tuesday afternoon, and Kinko’s is hopping. Middle-schoolers in denim shorts crowd around a table to bind the covers of picture books they’ve created. Senior girls wearing baby-doll T-shirts and scrunchies put the finishing touches on papers that are due, like, really soon. Space is tight, backpacks are everywhere, and the decibel level is high.

Shouldn’t these kids be in school?

Actually, they are.

This is Kinko’s for Kids, one facet of a radical approach to education that is taking shape in the New Albany Plain Local School District. The program is designed to change how young people learn–and think.

“We said we wanted kids to develop meaningful projects,” says Gary Sweitzer, 52, director of curriculum at New Albany. “But some people didn’t understand what we meant by ‘meaningful.’ So I started using the metaphor ‘Kinko’s for kids.’ If you treat kids like customers and give them access to tools, you can ratchet up the quality of what they produce. Then I thought, Why don’t I see if Kinko’s is interested?”

Located in a rural town northeast of Columbus, Ohio, New Albany used to be a typical public-school system. Then a famous local resident, Leslie Wexner, 60, CEO of the Limited Inc., took an interest in the area. He didn’t just want to build houses or malls. He wanted to create a cradle-to-grave community that integrated education, business, health, recreation, and volunteer work. And he wanted the public school to stand at the center of this nexus.

In 1989, Wexner formed a company, the New Albany Co., to develop the area. By 1996, the district’s school moved to a new campus that blends classical architecture and cutting-edge technology. It has 653 students in grades 6 through 12. Among its resources are a digital media lab, complete with a scanner and a digital art tablet, 200 computers–plus, of course, the first and only Kinko’s for Kids.