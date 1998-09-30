Warning! Running on Empty

David Opton, the 59-year-old founder and executive director of Exec-U-Net Inc., a Norwalk, Connecticut-based organization that hosts networking events for high achievers, reports that one of the hottest topics of conversation among his organization’s 5,000-plus members is this: How do you know when it’s time to move on?

No single answer works for everyone. But drawing on countless conversations with Exec-U-Net’s members and on his 14 years of experience as personnel director at Xerox, Opton has identified four signs that you’re running on fumes.

You’ve lowered your standards.

“Leaders set standards that others are expected to meet. But the standards we set for ourselves should be considerably higher. Once you allow yourself to turn in work that’s just good enough to get the job done, you’ve let your standards slip. And when you compromise your internal standards, your self-esteem will plummet.”

Action Plan: “Look within your organization: Perhaps you were brought in to do strategic work, but you spend most of your time dealing with operational problems. And look within yourself: Maybe you’ve done this kind of work before, and it doesn’t challenge you anymore. Then identify the types of projects that will let you refuel. You might want to volunteer for assignments outside your department. But if you can’t figure out a way to incorporate such career catalysts into your job, it’s time to start meeting with headhunters.”

You’re losing your self-esteem.

“A good leader knows that praising good work nourishes people’s self-esteem. And if you don’t get recognition, you’ll soon start wondering whether you’re out of step.”

Action Plan: “If you have a perceptive boss, talk to him. But don’t complain. Make it clear that you’re seeking his counsel. Ask for his take on specific elements of your work project. You’ll either discover that he thinks that things are going well – or you’ll get the kind of input that will put you back on track.

“If talking with your boss doesn’t help, talk with a trusted peer – or with someone who’s worked with your boss in the past. Try to decode your boss’s leadership style: He might be the type who ‘recognizes’ people only when there’s a problem. Silence might be high praise from this guy.