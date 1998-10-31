My Favorite Bookmarks – Jay Thomas

Who: Director of Digital Marketing, Levi Strauss & Co.
Favorite Search Engine: Excite (www. excite.com). It’s well organized, and it’s more omniscient than the others.
Surfing Manifesto: It’s out there. To find it, just ask the right questions.
CarPoint
www.carpoint.msn.com
It’s the beginning of the end for car dealerships.
RoadRunner Sports Shoe Store
www.roadrunnersports.com
Great selection and good prices. Goodbye, malls.
Team Epic Street Luge
www.teamepic.com/index.html
Basic info on one of the most extreme of extreme sports. Favorite feature: “Name that wound.”
Addicted to Noise
www.addict.com
Still the best music e-zine.
The AFU & Urban Legend Archive
www.urbanlegends.com
A database of urban legends, from organ theft to the high-priced Neiman Marcus cookie recipe.
The WWW Speedtrap Registry
www.speedtrap.com
Lets you keep the “pedal to the metal” with confidence.