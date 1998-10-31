My Favorite Bookmarks – Jay Thomas

Who: Director of Digital Marketing, Levi Strauss & Co. Email: jthomas@levi.com URL: www.levi.com Favorite Search Engine: Excite (www. excite.com). It’s well organized, and it’s more omniscient than the others. Surfing Manifesto: It’s out there. To find it, just ask the right questions.

CarPoint

www.carpoint.msn.com

It’s the beginning of the end for car dealerships.

RoadRunner Sports Shoe Store

www.roadrunnersports.com

Great selection and good prices. Goodbye, malls.

Team Epic Street Luge

www.teamepic.com/index.html

Basic info on one of the most extreme of extreme sports. Favorite feature: “Name that wound.”

Addicted to Noise

www.addict.com

Still the best music e-zine.

The AFU & Urban Legend Archive

www.urbanlegends.com

A database of urban legends, from organ theft to the high-priced Neiman Marcus cookie recipe.

The WWW Speedtrap Registry

www.speedtrap.com

Lets you keep the “pedal to the metal” with confidence.