Designed for Innovation

There’s a striking difference between the second and third floors of the Pitney Bowes building in Shelton, Connecticut. Step off the elevator on the second floor, and you encounter blank walls, bland carpet, and a lonely potted plant – a fairly generic corporate environment. You’ve entered the engineering department of the TranScape division, which makes logistics software.

But step off on the third floor, the domain of Pitney Bowes Credit Corp. (PBCC), and you think you’ve entered an indoor theme park. The main hallway features cobblestone-patterned carpets, faux gas lamps, an ornate town-square-style clock, and green metallic street signs that identify Wall Street, Front Street, and Overlook Drive. There’s a French-style café (complete with Toulouse-Lautrec posters) at one intersection and a 1950s-style diner at another. Inside the “Cranial Kitchen,” employees sit in comfy booths to surf the Web or to watch training videos.

Matthew Kissner, 44, PBCC’s president and CEO, calls the place his “idea factory.” “We wanted a fun space that would embody our culture,” he says. “No straight lines, no linear thinking. Because we’re a financial-services company, our biggest advantage is the quality of our ideas.”

PBCC used to be a big but boring division of Pitney Bowes Inc., a $4 billion manufacturer of postage meters, copiers, fax machines, and other office essentials. The role of Kissner’s division was straightforward: to help customers finance their business with the parent company. But since Kissner’s arrival in 1995, PBCC has reinvented itself as a new-product powerhouse. It no longer merely finances sales and leases of existing equipment; it also creates new services for customers to buy.

PBCC’s first big innovation was Purchase Power, a revolving line of credit that helps companies finance their postage costs. PBCC also developed Business Rewards, a credit card geared toward small companies. These two services alone are expected to generate $50 million in revenues this year. The result: PBCC is a unit that leads rather than follows. It brings in annual revenues of $800 million, and last year, its 600 employees – who make up less than 2% of the total Pitney Bowes workforce – generated 36% of the parent company’s net profits.

“This place wasn’t broken,” Kissner says. “But we knew we could make it better. I’m a builder. I thrive on creating environments where people can excel.”

When Kissner arrived from Banker’s Trust, in January 1995, PBCC was housed in traditional office space in Norwalk, Connecticut. He describes the company’s culture at that time as “paternalistic and based on entitlement.” “People expected to be rewarded for maintaining the status quo,” he says. And why not? The division was humming along, much as it had been since its creation in 1977. And despite endless talk of the challenges posed by faxing, email, and Net-based postal services, Pitney Bowes still dominated its markets. Indeed, since 1995, Pitney Bowes stock has climbed from $15 per share to $50 – hardly evidence of a company in crisis.