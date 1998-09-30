Action Item – Boss Around? Don’t Panic.

You may believe, as we do, that one of the best ways to be productive at work is to goof off once in a while. But your boss may not agree. The solution? Don’s Boss! Page, an ingenious — and hilarious — collection of tools to help you goof off without getting caught. The site is the creation of Don Pavlish, a multimedia producer at LIVE Multimedia in Cleveland. “People at work need to blow off steam,” he says. “The problem is, their bosses get upset.”