Action Item – Boss Around? Don’t Panic.

You may believe, as we do, that one of the best ways to be productive at work is to goof off once in a while. But your boss may not agree. The solution? Don’s Boss! Page, an ingenious — and hilarious — collection of tools to help you goof off without getting caught. The site is the creation of Don Pavlish, a multimedia producer at LIVE Multimedia in Cleveland. “People at work need to blow off steam,” he says. “The problem is, their bosses get upset.”
Pavlish’s site offers a downloadable “Panic Button”: Click on it when you see the boss coming, and it calls up an authentic-looking spreadsheet. Another option, called “Sound Busy,” includes audio-based protections from detection — such as the sound of furious typing — that will convince people on the other side of your cubicle that you’re hard at work. The site even has a how-to area, called “Stealth Surfing,” that features advice from around the world on the fine art of playing at work.
Coordinates: Don’s Boss! Page, www.donsbosspage.com