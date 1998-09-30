FC Recommends

The Future in Plain Sight: Nine Clues to the Coming Instability, by Eugene Linden (Simon & Schuster, 1998).

Linden, a veteran journalist, pieces together a vivid picture of the future, circa 2050. It’s not a pretty sight, marked as it is by ecological catastrophe, vast human suffering, and cultural sanitization. Linden also offers a vigorous examination of the interplay of changing economic, environmental, and demographic patterns.

Best Practice

Career Intelligence: The 12 New Rules for Work and Life Success,

by Barbara Moses

(Berrett-Koehler, 1997).

Moses, a Canadian career guru, hits every sinister note in the new world of work – including the end of the “job.” But just as you’re about to hurl yourself over the cubicle wall, she offers a truly useful guide to career activism. She starts readers off with four Zen-like principles: “Be a career activist,” “Know yourself,” “Know what you love,” “Be who you are.”

Sleeper

Day Job: A Workplace Reader for the Restless Age,

by Jonathan Baird

(Allen & Osborne, 1998).

This quirky workplace journal, complete with clippings from management theory and shrewd marginal jottings, offers a canny, cubicle-eye view of the new freedoms and the age-old oppressions of work. The look is handcrafted hypertext; the voice is more working-class hero than Gen-X malcontent.

Keeper

The 48 Laws of Power,

by Robert Greene and Joost Elffers

(Viking, 1998).