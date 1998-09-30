Road Rules – Rule 3

Home Base: Cold Spring, New York

Mileage: 100,000 miles per year

Favorite Destination: Hong Kong

Don’t Leave Home Without It: Radio with earphones

“Business travelers are usually smart when it comes to frequent-flyer miles. But miles are just one part of the travel equation. I can’t figure out why more business travelers don’t join airline clubs. Such clubs are the cheapest way to stay sane on the road.

“The lounges offered by these clubs give you a place to sit, work, or just cool out. We all have holes in our travel schedules. Sometimes we work in hotel rooms. For me, it’s just as easy to bang away on my laptop in an airport lounge.