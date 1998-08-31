A 15-station range meanders through 400 acres in South Texas, where bobcats, wild hogs, and countless species of birds share the course with shooters. Make it a winter vacation: There’s first-class deep-sea fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, and Mexico itself is just a 30-minute drive away. Major airline connections are available at the Brownsville/South Padre Island International Airport, a 20-minute drive from the firing range.

Coordinates: $32 per 100 clays (for nonmembers). Rio Grande Valley Shooting Center, 956-748-3626, www.shooterspage.com