Two realities of the internet age: Anyone with an idea can set up shop on the Net – and any Microsoft alum with an idea has already done so. That was the case with Martin Tobias, who last year ended his eight-year tenure at the software giant to start Encoding.com, an Internet video- and audio-compression service. Now Microsoft is a client, and revenues at the startup are growing by 200% a month.

Why “Minister of Order and Reason”?

I didn’t know much about startups when I founded the company. But I knew one thing: They don’t have a lot of order or reason.

Are you a reasonable man?

Reasonable enough to know that people who call themselves “chairman” or “president” of a two-person firm need to lighten up.

Is yours a one-man administration?

We’re like a banana republic here. Our operations manager is the Minister of Chaos, our salesperson is the Minister of Clientele, and our production manager is Minister of Defense – but only because he’s a big guy.