No Static at All

Most modems are designed for analog phone lines. But more and more hotels and offices are installing digital PBX systems. And that’s a problem: PBX jacks look identical to analog jacks but carry electrical currents that are up to eight times as high as those of analog lines. Such high currents can destroy both your modem and your computer. Road Warrior International’s Modem Saver Plus combines a phone-line tester with a surge protector. Just plug your laptop into the Saver and the Saver’s adapter into the phone jack. Multicolored lights tell you what kind of line you’re using. Meanwhile, the Saver also protects you against power surges in excess of 360 volts.