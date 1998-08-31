River Road Sporting Clays
Gonzales, California
Just 75 miles south of San Jose, River Road sports two courses overlooking central California’s Salinas Valley. But the real highlight here is Dale Tate, a master “gunfitter” who will alter your gun so it fits you – instead of the mythical average person it was made for. Tate will use his hand tools to, say, shorten your gun stock to give you a perfectly fitted shotgun. The bad news: Next time you miss, you can’t blame the gun.
Coordinates: $36 per 100 clays (for nonmembers). “Gunfitting” runs $180 to $520. River Road Sporting Clays, 408-675-2473