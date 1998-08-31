Just 75 miles south of San Jose, River Road sports two courses overlooking central California’s Salinas Valley. But the real highlight here is Dale Tate, a master “gunfitter” who will alter your gun so it fits you – instead of the mythical average person it was made for. Tate will use his hand tools to, say, shorten your gun stock to give you a perfectly fitted shotgun. The bad news: Next time you miss, you can’t blame the gun.

Coordinates: $36 per 100 clays (for nonmembers). “Gunfitting” runs $180 to $520. River Road Sporting Clays, 408-675-2473