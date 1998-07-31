Bend, Fold, Mutilate

Business is a contact sport – and big-league players need equipment that can take a beating. Laptops don’t come any more rugged than the Rocky II from Amrel Systems. The Rocky II has the same inside as other high-performance laptops. But it has the outside of an armadillo. Protected by an aluminum-alloy casing with safety-yellow rubberized corners, it can handle temperatures as cold as -4 degrees F, humidity as high as 95 percent, and altitudes as lofty as 15,000 feet.