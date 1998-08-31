How Con-Way Reviews Teams

Most work these days demands teamwork. But most reviews are still conducted as one-on-one sessions between managers and their direct reports. It’s hard enough to provide candid, timely, useful feedback to one person. How do you provide feedback to a team?

A simple answer comes from the information-systems department at Con-Way Transportation Services, a subsidiary of shipping giant CNF. In this department, teams evaluate themselves through a process called the Team Improvement Review (TIR).

“We stayed away from terms like ‘performance review’ or ‘appraisal,’ ” says Debbie Blanchard, a senior systems analyst at Con-Way and a founding member of the 100-person department. “Those words conjure an image of a boss judging you. We want a more positive feeling. What are we doing that’s working? What are we doing that’s not working? How can we change that?”

Con-Way’s IS department began to take shape in November 1995. From the outset, department members thought hard about team performance. Their first step was to define excellent performance, by crafting a document called a Team Agreement. “The agreement sets out how we do things,” explains Mark Ozbun, a manager of IS development. “It’s pretty much the common law around here.”

That’s important. Darcy Hitchcock, a consultant who’s worked with Con-Way, argues that a team can’t figure out how to evaluate performance until it develops clear definitions of good performance. “Teams are jointly accountable for their work,” she says. “After all, teams are held jointly accountable by customers. If someone falls down, team members need to ask themselves: Was there something I should have noticed? Could I have helped?”

The TIR process has at least three core features. First, it separates feedback sessions from salary reviews. Explains Blanchard: “People might not be as candid with a teammate if they think that something they say could affect the other person’s salary.”

The TIR also guarantees that feedback takes place within a safe environment. When teams get together, managers are not usually present. Instead, the groups often bring in a neutral facilitator who leads the discussions.