Even if it were just a printer, it would be a standout product. Canon’s BJC-80 BubbleJet printer is light enough (3.1 pounds) and powerful enough to be an indispensable road-warrior tool. It prints 4.5 black-and-white pages of text – or two color pages with graphics – per minute. Plus, its IrDA (infrared data) port lets you hook it up to a laptop without using any wires.

But the BJC-80 doesn’t just output documents from your computer. It also scans them into your computer. Replace the printer cartridge with Canon’s IS-12 Color Image Scanner Cartridge, and the BJC-80 becomes a color scanner – and a color copier. The IS-12 is the world’s smallest scanner cartridge, measuring about the size of a matchbook.

The BJC-80 printer retails for $299. (The IS-12 scanner cartridge costs $99.) To find a dealer near you, visit Canon Coumputer Systems Inc. on the Web www.ccsi.canon.com .