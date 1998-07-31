This Advice Sounds Fishy

Give a consultant a fish, and you feed him for a day. Teach him to talk about fishing as a metaphor for management, and you open up oceans of opportunity. How else to explain the schools of consultants who exhort their clients – and sometimes their own firms – to “fish where the fish are”?

MacRae Ross, for example, a marketing consultant at Ross & Co. in McLean, Virginia, says that over the past nine years, he’s told more than 5,000 companies to “fish where the fish are.” “It communicates a simple but powerful idea,” he explains. “To sell what you’re selling, you have to be talking to the right crowd.”

Or catch the wisdom of Peter Economy, 42, coauthor of Consulting for Dummies (IDG Books, 1997). Economy, who works at Nelson Motivation Inc., a San Diego-based training and consulting firm, says he recently reeled in his coworkers by using this phrase. “I told them that we need to fish where the fish are,” Economy says. “That is, we need to expend our marketing dollars in places where we’re likely to be seen by our highest-potential prospective clients.”

The phrase has even become enmeshed in the Net. A site called “jobfind.com” (www.jobfind.com), with more than 10,000 online job postings, has tried to lure users by casting the “Fish where the fish are” slogan as its advertising hook.

Good advice – or just another fish story? Fast Company asked its Consultant Debunking Unit (CDU) to trawl among some of the nation’s most experienced fishermen to see where and why the fish are really biting. They all agreed on one thing: Beware of being hooked by such simplistic advice.

The CDU first cruised to Aitkin, Minnesota, home of Steve Fellegy, 44, walleye angler extraordinaire and two-time winner of the In-Fisherman Professional Walleye Trail Tournament. Fellegy, who travels more than 50,000 miles each year on the pro “trail,” says that simply fishing where the fish are isn’t enough. “I’ve often been in the middle of a cluster of boats, with great fishermen all around me, and my boat has been the only one to pull in one fish after another,” says Fellegy. What made the difference? “The other guys didn’t follow through. They just fished where the fish were – no more, no less.”

Next dock: Saint Cloud, Minnesota. If anyone knows about finding fish, it’s Dave Genz, 50, one of America’s leading ice-fishing authorities. Genz, who helped lead the U.S. team to a silver medal at the 1992 World Ice Fishing Championship, warns against mindlessly following the “fish where the fish are” precept. “When people go ice-fishing,” he says, “a lot of times they just follow other people’s tracks. They figure that there must be fish there, because there’s a hole there! Of course, that assumes that the guy who first drilled the hole knew what he was doing.”