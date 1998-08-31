Action Item. Do-It-Yourself Mentoring

You want to Find a mentor but don’t know where to start. Try Menttium Corp.’s independent-study mentoring program. The course provides a workbook that is a protege tool kit. It tells you how to find a mentor, build a relationship, and evaluate the experience as you go. It uses case studies to help you figure out what skills you need to work on. And for the truly socially impaired, it provides a script for making that first call to a prospective mentor. For those with experience, the manual will be too basic; for those who need a push, it’s a good way to get started.