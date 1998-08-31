Passengers Needing Special Assistance

Consultants TRAVEL CHALLENGE

Feeling at home, away from home.

Consultants travel all the time, says Metselaar, so little touches mean a lot: “One of our travel advisers has his wife, a British Airways flight attendant, grab copies of the London papers before she gets off the Concorde in New York. The New York-based British consultants whom he works with love reading them in the morning.”

Metselaar focuses on the details: “Some consultants like the pillow they sleep on at home, so we see if we can get the same brand at a local store. A consultant was on the road and needed a piano so he could practice for a father-daughter recital. The hotel didn’t have the right kind – we found one for him.”

“One of our clients was going to London and wanted to schedule a squash match with someone who played at a certain level of skill. We asked the concierge at the client’s London hotel for help. It turned out that the concierge was a ranked player. He said, ‘I’m the concierge. It’s my duty to provide service!'”