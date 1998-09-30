Age: 25

Has Held Title For: 1 year

Previous Title: Information-technology consultant

Degree: BS in industrial engineering, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Like unicorns or the Loch Ness monster, consultants with a sense of humor are rumored to exist, but there’s never been any real proof that they do — until now. David Levin, Minister of Comedy at Ernst & Young — and a former consultant — plays court jester at E&Y’s New York City headquarters, where he creates videos for large company gatherings on such side-splitting topics as long-term goals, risk management, and knowledge sharing.

How did you win your appointment?