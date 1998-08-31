Road Rules – Rule 2

Home Base: Foster City, California

Mileage: 150,000 miles per year

Favorite Destination: Home!

Don’t Leave Home Without It: Bottled water

“The one thing I know when I leave on a trip is that it probably won’t go according to plan. I may miss a flight connection; I may be called to an emergency meeting. The secret to life on the road isn’t knowing how to make plans. It’s knowing how to change plans.

“That’s why I always book my travel with a person rather than on the Web: The Web can’t help you in a jam. And I always use the same person — a travel agent who works out of our building. And once a month, I bring my travel agent flowers or candy or a souvenir — just to say thanks.