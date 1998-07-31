It has no dorms, no sports teams, no dog-eared copies of Moby-Dick. It doesn’t even have a campus – occupying instead part of a renovated warehouse. But it does have students, and it is a school. In fact, it is the first (and only) four-year, fully accredited college in the United States to grant a bachelor of science degree in “real time interactive simulation.”

Welcome to Video Game University.

The DigiPen Institute of Technology, based in Redmond, Washington, opened its doors last January. The students in the inaugural class have heard the inevitable jokes about sitting around all day and playing with their joysticks. But they’re not laughing; they’re too busy with assignments. The curriculum involves an immersion in math, physics, and computer science; in the artistry of gaming; and, needless to say, in games – lots and lots of games. “If you say to students, ‘let’s study algorithms,’ they run away,” explains Claude Comair, 40, the institute’s founder and president. “But if you give them the opportunity to make games, they do more than you ask them to.”

Comair is typical of the game-loving overachievers who flock to his school. Born in Lebanon, he is fluent in Lebanese, Arabic, French, Japanese, and English. In 1988, he started an animation company called DigiPen Corp., based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Almost from the beginning, Comair’s company struggled with the talent shortage that now grips the whole industry.

So he decided to start a school. It began, in Vancouver in 1989, as a single class open to students at nearby colleges. In 1994, working with Nintendo, Comair established a two-year program to grant diplomas – which are the equivalent of an associate degree. Finally, again with the cooperation of Nintendo, Comair created a school in Redmond that grants four-year degrees. Nintendo provides technical support, equipment, and space on its corporate campus. It gets plenty of goodwill from the students – but no special rights to their services.

Admissions are becoming highly competitive. Last year, 20,000 prospective students requested applications to the Vancouver school. More than 800 applied, but the program accepted only 60. DigiPen’s registrar, Jason Chu, 32, says that most prospective applicants change their minds as soon as they receive the catalog, which makes no bones about the rigorous curriculum.

What kinds of students do make the grade? Not surprisingly, they are overwhelmingly male, and they see video games as a way of life. But they’re not classic geeks. Indeed, most DigiPen students view themselves as artists and iconoclasts.