Play Things

It is harder than you might think to find great sites for fun and games on the Web. Fast Company suggests three hard-copy directories to start you on your search.

The Web After Work For Dummies ($19.99, IDG Books, 1997), by Jill and Matthew Ellsworth, reviews sites devoted to hobbies, shopping, crafts, and fitness. Like many of the volumes in the “Dummies” series, parts of this book are, well, dumb. On the other hand, its lists of things like the weirdest Web sites are fun.

Michael Wolff’s NetSports: Your Guide to Sports Mania on the Information Highway ($6.99, Dell, 1997) reviews Web sites and other online resources for more than 100 sports, including baseball, basketball, cricket, fencing, skateboarding, and volleyball. Wolff pulls few punches as he evaluates what each site offers and how well it works.

Finally, Barbara Moran’s Internet Directory For Kids & Parents ($24.99, IDG Books, 1997) identifies hundreds of safe, entertaining, and educational Web sites for children and their parents. Like the Ellsworths’ book, Moran’s directory includes beginner sections of dubious value. But its reviews and top-10 lists are plentiful and useful.

Back to the Future

Sure, the Web offers new and exciting ways to amuse yourself, play with friends, and otherwise have fun. But can the Web compete for entertainment value – or for that matter, sentimental value – with the classic board games on which you were raised? Thanks to Hasbro Interactive, the high-tech unit of the toy-and-game giant, you no longer have to choose between playing on your PC and playing your favorite games.

Hasbro – the company behind such classic games as Monopoly, Mastermind, Sorry!, Scrabble, Risk, and Battleship – has begun to update these old favorites for multimedia computers and for long-distance play over the Web. The high-tech version of Mastermind, a mind-bending game of logic and deduction, incorporates dazzling graphics and even artificial intelligence to make the game more colorful and more challenging. It can be played modem-to-modem, on a LAN, or over the Internet. The updated version of Sorry! gives the playing pieces distinct personalities, which they demonstrate whenever they bump, slide, or “sorry” an opponent.

Both games sell for $19.95 and are available from Hasbro Interactive (www.hasbro-interactive.com). To play the Internet versions, go to Microsoft’s Internet Gaming Zone (www.zone.com).