Cyber Palm-Readers

To get the most out of your PalmPilot, get online. Here are three PalmPilot resource sites that are well worth bookmarking.

Palm Computing (www.palm.com)

This site, put up by the makers of the PalmPilot, offers hundreds of commercial products, including golf score-card programs and expense-billing software. Best feature: The site indicates which programs have passed Palm Computing’s compatibility tests.

PalmPilot Gear H.Q. (http://www3.pilotgear.com)

One of the largest and most complete online sources for Palm-related gear and software. The Tips/Tricks section has shortcuts that will help new Piloteers get up to speed.

PalmStock (www.palmstock.com)

The online Woodstock of the PalmPilot world. Check out the collection of links to personal sites launched by PalmPilot fanatics: Where else can you find user info for Chinese and German Piloteers?