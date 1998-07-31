Road Rules – Rule 1

Homebase: Redwood City, California

Mileage: 100,000 miles per year

Favorite Destination: Los Angeles

Don’t Leave Home Without It: Racquetball racquet

“I spend a lot of nights in hotel rooms, and it’s the easiest thing in the world, after a long flight or a tough day, to order room service and hide from the world. Don’t do it. Get out of the hotel and eat downtown. Better yet, plan ahead and make a date with someone you wouldn’t see other- wise.”

“Last year, I met a banker for dinner in Atlanta. We spent a lot of time shooting the breeze about ‘personal’ stuff. Eventually we started talking business. Specifically, we discussed a proposal that my company had made to his bank. It turns out that he was a big supporter of the proposal. By the end of dinner, he’d even volunteered to help rework a couple of sections of the document – and to help close a multimillion-dollar deal.”