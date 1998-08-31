Just 90 minutes north of New York City, Sandanona features more than 20 shooting stations tucked into wooded, low-lying hills. Check out the one- and two-day classes from a team of top-rated teachers headed by master coach Geoff Kerr. He advises that a beginner learns more in a small group than one-on-one: You get to observe the lesson as well as participate, which makes for much better retention.

Coordinates: $60 per round. A one-day class is $450; two days is $900. Orvis Sandanona, 914-677-9701, www.orvis.com