These Cards Mean Business

By Heath Row1 minute Read

If you want to make an extraordinary impression, why use ordinary business cards? Digital Card, based in New York City, just introduced an “advanced multimedia business card.” The CarD is a CD-ROM in the shape and size of a business card. It can store text, graphics, audio, video, animation — even Web links. Create a presentation about yourself or your company, send it to Digital Card, and the company will copy it onto a stack of high-tech cards. If you’re not up to speed with the latest software, Digital Card will even create a multimedia presentation for you.

The cost per card is $2.60 (minimum order: 500). Service charges for creating presentations vary according to complexity. For more information, call Digital Card (212-769-9152) or visit the Web (www.digital-card.com).

