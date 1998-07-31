My Favorite Bookmarks – Graham Spencer

Who: CTO of Excite
Email: graham@excite.com
URL: http://corp.excite.com/people/graham
Favorite Search Engine: Excite (www.excite.com) – surprise!
Surfing Manifesto: I use the Web whenever it’s more convenient than the offline alternative – to check the news, to look up phone numbers, to buy books.
House of the Rising Punk
http://www.oringswest.com/punk Huge list of links to bands, labels, and trivia.
intrrr nrrrd
http://nervecore.com/e-zine Excellent Web-based punk zine.
Conspire.com
http://www.conspire.com Great info on all your favorite conspiracies, written with a sense of humor.
ParaScope
http://www.parascope.com A good source of information about weird stuff, though the tone is a little credulous.
The X-Files
http://www.thex-files.com Sure, it’s the official site, but it’s very well done and very thorough. It even has a complete episode guide.
Santa Fe Institute
http://www.santafe.edu Lots of interesting research on artificial life and on complexity theory.
www.perl.com
http://www.perl.com A complete guide to the world’s handiest programming language.