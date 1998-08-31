Can You Talk Temp?

It’s hard to talk about life as a temporary worker unless you can speak the language of temps. Paul Fairchild and his colleagues at Temp 24-7, a hilarious Web site for free agents, chart the vocabulary of this fast-growing subeconomy in a feature called “Temp Term of the Week.” Here are some of our favorite terms, along with edited descriptions of what they refer to:

Office Ass

An occupational condition that results from always using the least comfortable chair in the office. A common medical hazard for the veteran temp.

Example: “I’ve got a wicked case of office ass. I can’t feel my legs!”

Germinators

Temps with a severe cold or flu who show up for work because they don’t get sick pay. Identifiable by luminous noses, desks covered with tissues, and abysmally low productivity.

Mailbots