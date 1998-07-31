Small Is Usable

As cell-phones get smaller and lighter, they sometimes get harder to use. Not the newest model from Ericsson. The Ericsson CF 788 is four inches tall and less than one inch thick, and weighs less than five ounces (including battery). In short, it’s plenty small enough to fit into a shirt pocket. Still, this all-digital PCS phone packs lots of functionality for its size: 97 memory locations, 9 one-key speed-dial locations, the ability to handle calls on two separate lines, the ability to send and receive short text messages.