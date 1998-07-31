Action Item – Gimme A Break!

It’s mid-afternoon. Is your mind turning to mush? Researchers call the period around 3 p.m. “the breaking point” – the time when natural levels of energy and alertness take a nosedive. The most effective antidote, advises Peter McLaughlin, author of CatchFire, is to take a break.

McLaughlin points to research showing that you suffer a loss of stamina after 90 to 120 minutes of focused activity. At that point, he writes, “you’re much better off heeding the call for a break.”

So what’s your next step? CatchFire spotlights quick, one-stop remedies for that midday malaise: deep breathing, walking, smart snacking. But the chief directive is entirely doable: Do nothing! “Cease intensive action,” McLaughlin advises. “Left to its own devices, the body will induce the biological changes that restore energy and strength.”

Coordinates: $24.95. CatchFire: A Seven-Step Program to Ignite Energy, Defuse Stress, and Power Boost Your Career, Fawcett Columbine, 800-733-3000, www.randomhouse.com

The Power of Positive Thinking

A salesman has just spent three hours making cold calls. Every pitch ended in rejection. His frustration mounts. Panic sets in.

Oh my God, he thinks to himself, I’ve made 40 calls, and I haven’t gotten a single appointment. I don’t have what it takes to sell this product. Maybe I don’t even have what it takes to sell, period. What if I lose my job? How would I pay the bills?

This, says Dean Becker, president and CEO of Basis Learning, is a classic example of “nonresilient thinking.” And it’s a major energy drain: Letting a problem like a customer’s rejection spiral out of control leaves you frustrated, overwhelmed, and depressed.