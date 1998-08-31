Light but No Lightweight

Notebook PCs are getting so small that the industry is inventing new words to describe them – subnotebooks, micronotebooks. Most of these Lilliputian laptops have the same problem: To reduce size, they also reduce power and functionality. Sony’s new Vaio 505 SuperSlim Notebook is light, but it’s no lightweight. It’s less than one-inch thick, it weighs less than three pounds, and it features an outer shell made from a magnesium alloy that looks cool and diffuses heat well. Yet inside, the Vaio packs a wallop. It comes with a 2.1-GB hard drive, 32 MB of RAM, and a built-in 56K modem. Its keyboard is incredibly easy on the fingers. No wonder this tiny PC is winning such a big round of applause from the critics! The Vaio 505 comes in two models. One retails for $1,999, the other for $2,699. Contact Sony (www.ita.sel.sony.com) to locate a dealer, or order the Vaio over the Web from Sony http://vaiodirect.sel.sony.com or Japan Palmtop Direct www.jpd.com .