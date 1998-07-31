Redesigning the Design Business

When it comes to designing products that are both funky and functional, few firms can match the record of Palo Alto Design Group (PADG). It helped create the Pilot, one of the fastest-growing consumer-electronics products in history. In the early 1990s, it unveiled a design for the plastic enclosures that house personal computers — and since then, it has sold 5 million of them to giants such as Dell and Gateway.

But PADG isn’t just designing hot products. It’s also challenging its industry’s stagnant economic model and developing new strategies to increase its business. In short, it’s redesigning how to be a design company — and generating lots of useful lessons for other kinds of companies as well.

“The whole ‘consulting’ arena is set up for failure,” argues CEO Jim Sacherman, 41, who founded the company in 1983, after graduating from the prestigious Stanford Product Design Program in 1981. “The lousier your work is, the more you get paid — because the client will keep paying you to fix it. That’s backward. We want to align our success with that of our clients.”

That approach is working. According to I.D. magazine, the bible of the design business, even the most successful design firms rarely generate more than $150,000 of annual revenue per employee. PADG, with 129 people, generated an astonishing $585,000 per person in 1996. Its total revenues exceeded $75 million — more than double those of its closest competitor, which had more than twice as many employees.

What’s the secret of PADG’s success? Three principles are at the core of the company’s business design.

Don’t design for fees — design for equity.

Most industrial design firms sell time. They accept fees in return for services that range from high-concept brainstorming to developing nitty-gritty specs. Which means that the only way to expand a business is to hire more designers. PADG designed a different strategy. Go beyond fee-for-service, argued Sacherman: The way to grow is to design for equity. The firm looked for clients that were willing to exchange stock options, warrants, or royalties for its services.

The Pilot, from Palm Computing, is a case in point. In 1995, Palm’s Jeff Hawkins knocked on PADG’s door. He had an idea for a handheld computer that would sell for less than $300 and fit inside a shirt pocket. The device presented an awesome design challenge. PADG agreed to commit four people to the project and to put up money to buy injection molding for the Pilot’s enclosure. In return, Hawkins offered PADG a small fee and warrants for Palm stock.