My So-Called Life – Mort Meyerson

New Life CEO of 2M Companies Inc., his private investment firm

I’ve run companies three times. Each time, it felt fun, satisfying , and meaningful. I also felt that I was dealing well with my obligations outside the company. That part feels different now.

At Perot Systems, I worked 16- to 18-hour days, six or seven days a week. I traveled on business an average of four days a week. It sounds crazy, but once I was essentially out of the country for 12 months, working on a major deal in Switzerland. Needless to say, that schedule didn’t leave much time for a “life.”

No wonder most CEOs give up on friends, hobbies – even family. Work becomes an addiction. It certainly became one for me. I still consider myself a “recovering” CEO. How did I change?

I retired. I couldn’t figure out how to change while I still held that job. I now run my own firm – and have time to run my own life.

I’ve been surprised by which aspects of my new life I enjoy most. In high school and college, I sang in a cappella choirs. I’ve started singing again. I rejoined the choir of my alma mater for a tour of Europe. I also joined the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Chorus.