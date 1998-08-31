advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Thought Jockey

By Curtis Sittenfeld1 minute Read

Company: Cognitive Communications LLC

advertisement

Who: Nancy Siegel

Age: 35

Has Held Title For: 18 months

Previous Title: VP of Operations

Degree: BA in English, University of Michigan

As a young girl growing up in Long Island, Nancy Siegel spent hours galloping through fields on horses from a local stable. As it turns out, her childhood pastime was good training for her work at New York City-based Cognitive Communications (www.cognit.com), an intranet-applications company. As the firm’s Thought Jockey, Siegel harnesses the creative power of a diverse stable of talents. So far, Cognitive is on a winning streak, with such trophy clients as Corning, Seagram, Apple, BellSouth Cellular, and Xerox to its credit.

Why keep a Thought Jockey on staff?

As Cognitive began to grow fast, we realized we needed a system for sharing lessons learned. My job is to corral that information.

How do you “jockey” thoughts?

I oversee our own intranet, where we created a knowledge-management system called “Deep Thoughts.”

When do you know you’re headed for the winner’s circle?

When I see someone capitalize on something that somebody else figured out.

So how tall are you?

Not quite five feet two. People here joke that I’ve got everything but the whip!

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life