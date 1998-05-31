6 Ways to Simplify Your Life

Elaine St. James’s best-selling books are themselves marvels of simplicity. They are short, well designed, and organized for quick reading. They offer hundreds of techniques – some modest, some radical – to simplify your life. Here are six of our favorites. Here are six of our favorites.
1. Resign from any organizations whose meetings you dread.
2. Learn to live with less information: Stop watching TV news. Cancel half your magazine subscriptions.
3. Work where you live, or live where you work.
4. Be in bed by 9 p.m. one night a week.
5. Live on half of what you earn, and save the other half.
6. Keep asking, “Is this going to simplify my life?”