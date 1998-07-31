This Company Doesn’t Brake for (Sacred) Cows

Mitel Corp. is a classic story of entrepreneurial success-and failure. Its founders, Michael Cowpland and Terry Mathews, are two of Canada’s most flamboyant high-tech innovators. They started the company 25 years ago and pioneered the field of computerized PBXs (private branch exchanges). The company, based outside Ottawa, grew fast, went public, and soon was worth more than $1.1 billion (in U.S. dollars). But mismanaged growth nearly choked the company. By the early 1990s, Mitel shares, which once traded for more than $33, were trading for less than $1. The founders were out. Change was in.

How did Mitel respond to all this turmoil? Some people had a cow. But most started killing cows – sacred cows, that is. “Sacred cows are the barriers that everybody knows about but that nobody talks about,” says Stephen Quesnelle, 39, Mitel’s head of quality programs. “They’re the policies and procedures that have outlived their usefulness – but that no one dares touch.”

Quesnelle is something of a fanatic about cows. Parked outside his office is a nearly life-size wooden heifer; inside you’ll find a cow poster, a cow calendar, cow postcards, cow figurines. This cow business may seem silly, Quesnelle admits. “But it’s easier to get over the pain of change if you do it in a lighthearted way,” he says. “You need to create an element of folklore. You’ve heard of the Birdman of Alcatraz? Well, they call me the Cowman of Mitel!”

Quesnelle has organized “sacred-cow hunts” through- out the R&D division. They’re a new wrinkle on an old idea: The way to do better is to go faster, and the way to go faster is to stop wasting time on things that don’t create value. “The company lacked a sense of urgency,” says Quesnelle. “And R&D had lost its self-confidence. There was a deadly combination of apathy and finger-pointing in the organization.”

Quesnelle and a few colleagues organized their first sacred-cow workshops in September 1997. R&D employees spent three days identifying rules, rituals, and attitudes that stood in the way of doing great things fast. “We were looking for little things,” Quesnelle says. “What paperwork is getting in the way? What approval systems are getting in the way? What can we do that will make us faster?”

The virtue of starting small, argues Mike Miles, an Ottawa-based consultant who works closely with Quesnelle, is that it gives people the confidence to pursue bigger things as well. “You’ve got to start with problems that people can touch,” he argues. “Then what you begin hearing is, If we can change that, what about this?”

The 450-person R&D department gathered in five separate groups and produced a list of sacred cows that fills 71 pages on Mitel’s intranet. Two examples: So many signatures were needed to approve a business trip that R&D people rarely visited customers to discuss their needs; and engineers responsible for spending hundreds of thousands of dollars had to sign a bunch of forms before they could even take home a laptop.