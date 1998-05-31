Out of Site

Even if you build the Taj Mahal of Web sites, it won’t get any visitors if people can’t find it. To get listed on a search engine such as Infoseek or Yahoo!, write a two-sentence blurb that describes your site and take these three steps:

1. Go to the WebStep Top 100 site for information on, and links to, all the major search engines and databases. This free site will tell you everything you need to know about finding the right places to get listed.

2. Submit your URL to nearly 600 search engines in one step with Dynamic Submission 2000. You fill out a single form; the program does the rest for you automatically. Cost: $70. A free trial version will submit your listing to 10 randomly selected sites.

3. Read up on Web-promotion strategies by downloading Search Engine Tactics, a free electronic book from the Internet Marketing Library. It’s packed with advice on how to push your Web site to the top of the “search results” list.

Coordinates: WebStep Top 100, www.mmgco.com/top100.html; Dynamic Submission 2000, www.datacomms.com; Internet Marketing Library, www.foreverweb.com