My Favorite Bookmarks – Stacy Horn

Who: Founder, Echo NYC, and author of Cyberville: Clicks, Culture, and the Creation of an Online Town (Warner Books, 1998)

Email: horn@echonyc.com URL: www.echonyc.com Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista www.altavista.digital.com Surfing Manifesto: If it takes more than 15 seconds to get what I need, I leave – and never return. The Internet Movie Database www.imdb.com I couldn’t live without it.

Amazon.com www.amazon.com As comprehensive as the Internet Movie Database – only for books. Salon www.salonmag.com I check out this zine regularly – dependably worthwhile content. Resource Center for Cyberculture Studies www.otal.umd.edu/~rccs The place for people who, like me, are interested in Net culture.

Girls on Film www.girlsonfilm.com Movie talk (I’m a fanatic) with lots of attitude. BRETTnews www.brettnews.com The Internet’s Garrison Keillor, only better. The Lizzys www.echonyc.com/~finley/index.htm This is for children, but I like exploring it because it’s dark – and I hated cute stuff when I was a kid.