My Favorite Bookmarks – Stacy Horn

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: Founder, Echo NYC, and author of Cyberville: Clicks, Culture, and the Creation of an Online Town (Warner Books, 1998)

Email: horn@echonyc.com

URL: www.echonyc.com

Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista www.altavista.digital.com

Surfing Manifesto: If it takes more than 15 seconds to get what I need, I leave – and never return.

The Internet Movie Database

www.imdb.com

I couldn’t live without it.

Amazon.com

www.amazon.com

As comprehensive as the Internet Movie Database – only for books.

Salon

www.salonmag.com

I check out this zine regularly – dependably worthwhile content.

Resource Center for Cyberculture Studies

www.otal.umd.edu/~rccs

The place for people who, like me, are interested in Net culture.

Girls on Film

www.girlsonfilm.com

Movie talk (I’m a fanatic) with lots of attitude.

BRETTnews

www.brettnews.com

The Internet’s Garrison Keillor, only better.

The Lizzys

www.echonyc.com/~finley/index.htm

This is for children, but I like exploring it because it’s dark – and I hated cute stuff when I was a kid.

