My Favorite Bookmarks – Stacy Horn

Who: Founder, Echo NYC, and author of Cyberville: Clicks, Culture, and the Creation of an Online Town (Warner Books, 1998)
Email: horn@echonyc.com
URL: www.echonyc.com
Favorite Search Engine: AltaVista www.altavista.digital.com
Surfing Manifesto: If it takes more than 15 seconds to get what I need, I leave – and never return.
The Internet Movie Database
www.imdb.com
I couldn’t live without it.
Amazon.com
www.amazon.com
As comprehensive as the Internet Movie Database – only for books.
Salon
www.salonmag.com
I check out this zine regularly – dependably worthwhile content.
Resource Center for Cyberculture Studies
www.otal.umd.edu/~rccs
The place for people who, like me, are interested in Net culture.
Girls on Film
www.girlsonfilm.com
Movie talk (I’m a fanatic) with lots of attitude.
BRETTnews
www.brettnews.com
The Internet’s Garrison Keillor, only better.
The Lizzys
www.echonyc.com/~finley/index.htm
This is for children, but I like exploring it because it’s dark – and I hated cute stuff when I was a kid.