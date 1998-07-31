These Airports Turn Downtime into Work Time

On-the-go businesspeople love being on time and hate having downtime. Of course, most trips involve too much of the latter and precious little of the former. These three airport facilities will help you make the most of your time – all the time.
|WHAT
|WHAT FOR
|QUICK TIP
|HOW MUCH
|
O’Hare Hilton
Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD)
LOCATION: A less-than-five-minute walk from each concourse
773-686-8000 www.hilton.com/hotels/CHIOHHH
|Hotels are for more than sleeping. This facility, with 858 sleeping rooms, is smack dab in the middle of the airport. Businesspeople can reserve any of the hotel’s 45 conference rooms for meetings or for use as a temporary office. The hotel’s business center offers PCs and Macs, laser printers, and fax machines.
|Be sure to book space in advance. The work areas fill up fast. Lawyers have been known to fly into O’Hare in the morning, take a deposition at the hotel that afternoon, and leave that night. “We’ve had emergencies where people needed a conference room that day, and we were able to help them,” says Amy Nissen, a hotel spokeswoman.
|The smaller conference rooms (the best choice for temporary offices) rent for $1,000 a day and come equipped with a phone and a fax. A dedicated modem line costs an extra $75.
|
Laptop Lane
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
LOCATION: Near Gate B-20
206-386-5800
|Forget plugging your laptop into a pay phone! This business center offers private work spaces. Each office features top-of-the-line computers, T1 access to the Net, laser-printer connections, a fax machine, and a conference-call phone. “Cyberconcierges” troubleshoot equipment, restock paper, and provide other high-touch services.
|Timing is everything at Laptop Lane. It’s easier to find offices during odd-number hours. “It must be the way Delta runs the planes,” Schell says. “It will be really heavy between two and three o’clock. Then, after three, there’s hardly anyone here.”
|Work spaces rent for $8.95 per half hour. Long-distance faxes and phone calls cost more.
|
Airport Fitness
Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT)
LOCATION: In the Airside Terminal, beneath the airport’s Center Core
412-472-5231 www.airportfitness.com
|Sometimes your best bet for doing good work is a good workout. This 2,700-square-foot facility is the first-ever airport-based health-and- fitness club in the United States. It’s open between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., seven days a week. The club has free weights, stationary bikes, stairsteppers, and treadmills – – plus shower facilities with saunas.
|You don’t need your workout gear to work out, says Mike Michno, Airport Fitness’s president and CEO, who is also a professional runner and personal trainer. The club will rent you a complete Reebok outfit – – shoes, shirts, shorts, and socks – – for $4. “If you’ve got a four-hour delay and all your stuff is in the belly of a 737, you’re still good to go,” he says.
|Memberships range from $45 per month to $420 per year. A one-time visit costs $11.25, but you can buy 10 sessions for $50.