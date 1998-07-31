These Airports Turn Downtime into Work Time

O’Hare Hilton Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) LOCATION: A less-than-five-minute walk from each concourse 773-686-8000 www.hilton.com/hotels/CHIOHHH

Hotels are for more than sleeping. This facility, with 858 sleeping rooms, is smack dab in the middle of the airport. Businesspeople can reserve any of the hotel’s 45 conference rooms for meetings or for use as a temporary office. The hotel’s business center offers PCs and Macs, laser printers, and fax machines.

Be sure to book space in advance. The work areas fill up fast. Lawyers have been known to fly into O’Hare in the morning, take a deposition at the hotel that afternoon, and leave that night. “We’ve had emergencies where people needed a conference room that day, and we were able to help them,” says Amy Nissen, a hotel spokeswoman.

The smaller conference rooms (the best choice for temporary offices) rent for $1,000 a day and come equipped with a phone and a fax. A dedicated modem line costs an extra $75.