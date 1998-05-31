Shark Shots

The most dramatic way to communicate to the air-breathing world your close encounters with charismatic megafauna such as sharks is to photograph them. But what kind of underwater camera should you use?

Norbert Wu, a renowned nature photographer and the author of How to Photograph Underwater (Stackpole, 1994), suggests opting for an automatic, point-and-shoot camera. You don’t want to be futzing with the focus when you’re worrying about the sharks.

Check out one of the automatic 35-mm cameras manufactured by Sea&Sea, such as the MX-10. Made from a durable, impact-resistant polymer, this model comes with a built-in flash, three lenses (wide-angle, close-up, and macro-), all attachable underwater, and the capacity to add strobes and filters. The MX-10 works at depths of up to 150 feet. As for film, Wu says that 100 ASA color-print film is far more forgiving than slide film.

Coordinates: $413 for the MX-10. Sea&Sea Underwater Photography USA, 760-929-1909; www.sea-sea.infotopia.or.jp