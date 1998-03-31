Who: Sean Rolinson snowdog@bigfoot.com
Company: Bigfoot Partners LP
Age: 24
Has Held Title For: 1/2 year
Previous Title: Systems administrator
As manager of information systems at Bigfoot http://www.bigfoot.com , a New York City-based Web-directory leader, Sean Rolinson spends his days on call as a tech troubleshooter. Sounds harmless, right? Not necessarily. When he signed on at Bigfoot, Rolinson knew that his tech-obsessed colleagues might consider him more a gadfly than a godsend. But, as Necessary Evil, he manages to get his hands on the company’s computers without ruffling too many feathers.
Why are you necessary?
We’re a technology company, and I’m responsible for overall operations on the technical side.
Why are you necessarily evil?
I have to display evil tendencies in my job to be effective: Production teams on deadline expect immediate service. Often that’s not possible – yet we don’t want people fixing things by themselves.
What evil have you done?
I shot a bird with a BB gun when I was 12 years old. I’ve never killed a living being since then.
How does your mother feel about her evil spawn?
She uses computers, so I think she understands my role.