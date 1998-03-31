Waste Not, Want Not – Why Not?

According to the old Hollywood adage, it’s cheaper to reshoot a scene than to waste time and money searching for the original film in the studio’s vaults. Today the digitization of everything has made Hollywood’s headache everyone’s business problem. Think of General Motors, where every time a designer changes a car part, all of the documents change as well: manufacturing orders, product specs, assembly instructions, repair manuals.

The staggering growth rate of digitized creative content threatens to make this business-as-usual problem increasingly unmanageable: IBM estimates that 12% of the information now housed in computer databases consists of multimedia files, and that by 2003, the figure will mushroom to 46%. Wal-Mart already stores 50 terabytes of data – the equivalent of half the text-based data in the Library of Congress – so it can track sales trends. Soon it will install video cameras in its stores to capture qualitative shopper information. For companies, the ability to catalog, search, and retrieve rich content from such information constitutes a major competitive advantage.

Enter Timothy O’Brien, playwright and content manager. As CEO of the five-year-old San Francisco-based Content Group, O’Brien is on a mission to eradicate creative waste. His methodology, which he has dubbed the “leveraged content model,” helps such clients as GM, IBM, and Hewlett-Packard to impose rigorous controls on their creative operations and to build content-management systems that mirror how creative employees actually work. “Business managers rarely look at the creative process,” O’Brien says. “Yet its inefficiency is devastating to productivity. It’s the most neglected area of business today.”

O’Brien, 40, whose first love is experimental theater, came to his vision of content management in 1994, while producing a play of his called An Object Orientation. In it, two characters search in vain for a piece of lost information, only to realize that what they were really seeking was meaning, not data. O’Brien has since applied that insight to the work of helping companies find order amid the chaos of data overload. His approach to content management breaks down into four basic principles.

Content Is Money

O’Brien sees a company’s content base as the balance sheet of its intellectual property. His argument: You put strict controls on inventory and on key production systems. Why allow your creative operations to get away with anything less rigorous?

Nike, for instance, maintains more than 23,000 videos on its shelves – mostly of sporting events. Many of them are duplicates made when different product groups sent film crews to the same event. Yet the company often can’t tell what it has or find what it needs. A system that enabled production managers to lay their hands on desired shots would send savings directly to the bottom line. It could also yield a whole new business: selling clips of Michael Jordan and other stars over the Web.

Create Once, Use Often

Creative content, like any product, has a life cycle. A product photo that was shot for a printed spec sheet may end up on a Web site, in a CD-ROM, or in a magazine ad. But if you don’t plan for reuse, adapting the shot can be more expensive than the initial cost of shooting it. The key to effective content management, according to O’Brien, is to harness metadata – electronic tags that describe and index a creative work’s physical attributes, such as sound, color, and size.