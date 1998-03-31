Intelligence Tips

Still not convinced that tracking the competition is more important than ever? Then track down the Society of Competitive Intelligence Professionals. This nonprofit group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, has more than 6,000 members in 44 countries.

You don’t have to be a professional snoop to like SCIP. Most of its members work in marketing, strategy, and finance. Its Web site is a crash course in improving your business intelligence. You can order a thorough collection of why-to and how-to books by leading gurus. Want to follow up with an author? Just search the SCIP database of 350 experts. And if you’re looking for “human intelligence,” this is the place to start: The site lists events, conferences, and seminars around the world.

But don’t even joke that business intelligence means “spying” on the competition. SCIP just hates that word. Competitive intelligence “is not spying,” the Web site insists. “SCIP’s code of ethics forbids breaching an employer’s guidelines, breaking the law, or misrepresenting oneself.”

At $155 per year, SCIP’s dues are a bargain. Members get a directory as thick as a big-city Yellow Pages, discounts on SCIP events, and subscriptions to Competitive Intelligence Review and Actionable Intelligence.

Coordinates: Call SCIP (703-739-0696) or visit the Web http://www.scip.org .

Smart Books on Business Intelligence

If you read all the books about monitoring the competition, you’d have no time left to follow their advice. Take our advice: Here are the three smartest books on competitive intelligence.

Competitive Intelligence: From Black Ops to Boardrooms – How Businesses Gather, Analyze, and Use Information to Succeed in the Global Marketplace. By Larry Kahaner (Simon & Schuster, 1996, $24). Kahaner is a former Washington correspondent for Business Week and the founder of KANE Associates International, a firm that deals with intelligence matters for corporate clients. Maybe that’s why this book is both smart and fun.