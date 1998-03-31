My Favorite Bookmarks – Alice Bredin

Who: Alice Bredin: Online host of American Express’s Small Business Exchange
Email: abredin@bredinbi.com
URL: http://www.americanexpress.com/smallbusiness
Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! http://www.yahoo.com
Surfing Manifesto: Web sites are useless until they prove otherwise.
What’s Going On
http://www.whatsgoingon.com
Visit before a cocktail party to pick up descriptions of the coolest events of the day.
Web Pages That Suck
http://www.webpagesthatsuck.com
The negative-reinforcement school of Web design.
The On-Line Books Page
http://www.cs.cmu.edu/books.html
Forget to bring Thoreau on your trip? Use this site to read full-text versions of books that are out of copyright.
The Real Mingus Web
http://www.mingusmingusmingus.com
If you have to ask, I can’t explain it.
Anagram Insanity
http://www.infobahn.com/pages/anagram.html
Did you know that “Slit Bagel” is an anagram for “Bill Gates”?
NewsTracker
http://nt.excite.com
Lets you search periodicals and wire services by topic.
Archie McPhee, Outfitters of Popular Culture
http://www.mcphee.com
Essential pop-culture tchotchkes.