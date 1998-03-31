advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Alice Bredin

By Lisa Chadderdon1 minute Read

Who: Alice Bredin: Online host of American Express’s Small Business Exchange

Email: abredin@bredinbi.com

URL: http://www.americanexpress.com/smallbusiness

Favorite Search Engine: Yahoo! http://www.yahoo.com

Surfing Manifesto: Web sites are useless until they prove otherwise.

What’s Going On

http://www.whatsgoingon.com

Visit before a cocktail party to pick up descriptions of the coolest events of the day.

Web Pages That Suck

http://www.webpagesthatsuck.com

The negative-reinforcement school of Web design.

The On-Line Books Page

http://www.cs.cmu.edu/books.html

Forget to bring Thoreau on your trip? Use this site to read full-text versions of books that are out of copyright.

The Real Mingus Web

http://www.mingusmingusmingus.com

If you have to ask, I can’t explain it.

Anagram Insanity

http://www.infobahn.com/pages/anagram.html

Did you know that “Slit Bagel” is an anagram for “Bill Gates”?

NewsTracker

http://nt.excite.com

Lets you search periodicals and wire services by topic.

Archie McPhee, Outfitters of Popular Culture

http://www.mcphee.com

Essential pop-culture tchotchkes.

