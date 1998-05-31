Under Construction (Always)

Once you’ve got your site up and running, you’ll get the itch to go back and improve it – and to continue improving it. To get help, go to the Web itself. Here are four super sites that offer advanced tips and tricks.

Best for Getting Help

Developer Shed www.devshed.com

Billing itself as a repository for “tools to build a better Web site,” this one-way stop has a free “resource” section with online tutorials that cover everything from creating pages to tweaking photos.

Best for Taking Your Site to the Next Level

WebReference.com www.webreference.com

Much of the material here, such as advice on working with 3-D VRML designs, is aimed at advanced users. But this all-inclusive site features many easy-to-follow tips – like how to upload an animated GIF file – that will help beginners who want to try something new.

Best for Jump-Starting Your HTML

Coding HTML Station www.december.com

When all else fails and you have to decode some HTML tags, visit this site for reference material on everything related to the Web’s programming Esperanto.