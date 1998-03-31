Microsoft Knows How to Operate – Fast

Frequency: Seven evenings a week during the last two months of a development cycle.

Purpose: “To prioritize and eliminate roadblocks quickly in the face of tight shipping deadlines.

Why I Never Miss It: “It enables us to deal with tons of issues at a feverish pace – without sacrificing quality.

For one of the hardest-driving companies in the world’s fastest-paced industry, there’s no question that business is war. But while the world focuses on the open combat between Microsoft and its competitors, the software giant’s legions of programmers, planners, and testers are engaged in another battle – against bugs. As general manager of Microsoft’s $220 million project-management software business, Kathleen Hebert leads about 100 workers in this unending fight. Her secret weapon? The “triage” meeting. In the final months of a development cycle, Hebert and her division’s six functional “leads” meet nightly to sort through the complex tangle of glitches that inevitably plague each release of Microsoft Project. The object? Ruthless priority-setting and immediate action. In triage, “issues are decided in a very unambiguous way and quickly communicated to the team,” says Hebert.

Guiding Principle

Balance of power. “We bring in all perspectives – technological, business, customer – and constantly ask ourselves, ‘Is this the hill we want to die on?’ The trade-offs immediately become clear.”