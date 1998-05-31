My Favorite Bookmarks – Nick Grouf

Who: CEO, Firefly Network Inc.
Email: nick@firefly.net
URL: www.firefly.net
Favorite Search Engine: Excite www.excite.com
Surfing Manifesto: I look for sites that treat me like a human being, not an IP address.
netMarket
www.netmarket.com
The best glimpse into the Net-based markets of the future.
BarnesandNoble.com
www.barnesandnoble.com
The best place to find books I like – great for all of those hours on the plane.
E*TRADE
www.etrade.com
One of the most useful ways to put information – and money – to work. Just don’t tell my stockbroker.
Excite NewsTracker
http://nt.excite.com
My link to the outside world. All the news I care about – and all in one place.
You Don’t Know Jack
www.bezerk.com
Sure, I can run a company. But can I beat my 16-year-old cousin at this game? Not a chance.
LAUNCH
www.launch.com
A hip place to hang out with other music lovers.
Art Cellar Exchange
www.artcellarex.com
Could revolutionize the way art is bought and sold.