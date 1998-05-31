advertisement
My Favorite Bookmarks – Nick Grouf

By Fast Company1 minute Read

Who: CEO, Firefly Network Inc.

Email: nick@firefly.net

URL: www.firefly.net

Favorite Search Engine: Excite www.excite.com

Surfing Manifesto: I look for sites that treat me like a human being, not an IP address.

netMarket

www.netmarket.com

The best glimpse into the Net-based markets of the future.

BarnesandNoble.com

www.barnesandnoble.com

The best place to find books I like – great for all of those hours on the plane.

E*TRADE

www.etrade.com

One of the most useful ways to put information – and money – to work. Just don’t tell my stockbroker.

Excite NewsTracker

http://nt.excite.com

My link to the outside world. All the news I care about – and all in one place.

You Don’t Know Jack

www.bezerk.com

Sure, I can run a company. But can I beat my 16-year-old cousin at this game? Not a chance.

LAUNCH

www.launch.com

A hip place to hang out with other music lovers.

Art Cellar Exchange

www.artcellarex.com

Could revolutionize the way art is bought and sold.

