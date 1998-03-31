Their ‘Teamwork Agenda’

SEI Investments is setting the agenda for total teamwork. Its success yields four important lessons.

1) Top leaders look for leverage.

What’s the role of senior executives in an organization built around self-managed teams? “I look for leverage points,” says CEO Al West. “I’m working on building our competency with interactive media and the Internet. I also lead a team that’s creating a knowledge center dealing with family businesses and high-net-worth individuals. If it’s not a leverage point for the whole company, I don’t dive in.”

2) Team leaders need a sixth sense for trouble.

Teams at SEI have maximum freedom to experiment – but clear responsibility to disclose when an experiment doesn’t work. “Bad news is like fish,” says senior executive Richard Lieb. “The older it gets, the worse it smells.”

Team leader Bob Aller says one way to get bad news is to uncover it yourself: “You build a sixth sense that tells you whether a team is making progress or not. You can read people’s expressions. And you can tell a lot from the informal updates you get in the halls.”

3) To identify leaders, let them identify themselves.