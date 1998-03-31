Andrew Cuomo, Turnaround CEO

How is a massive federal agency like a commercial bank? What can the design of government buildings borrow from that of hip retail outlets like the Gap? What can one of the fathers of reengineering teach the leader of a U.S. Cabinet department?

Andrew Cuomo, the 40-year-old secretary of housing and urban development (HUD), and the heir to one of liberalism’s most famous names, is asking himself these questions as he pursues one of Washington’s most daunting challenges: proving that the HUD bureaucracy can convert good intentions into concrete results.

HUD was launched with great expectations during the Great Society era, but its recent history has been one of obscurity punctuated by ignominy. Ronald Reagan once failed to recognize his own HUD secretary at a reception. Its decaying high-rises are a universal symbol of government failure. So chaotic are its internal operations that the General Accounting Office once designated it, alone among federal agencies, as a “high risk” for fraud and abuse.

Cuomo’s response: Identify best practices for change inside big companies, and apply them to his giant agency (annual budget: $24 billion). It’s an idea at the heart of the Clinton administration’s many “reinventing government” initiatives. But few Washington officials have faced odds as long as those faced by the HUD secretary – or borrowed so directly from cutting-edge business practices. Cuomo has sought advice from change guru James Champy, coauthor with Michael Hammer of Reengineering the Corporation (HarperCollins, 1993); screened Tom Peters videos for his senior staff; and hired Gensler, one of the world’s most influential architecture and design firms, to change – literally – the face of HUD.

“Our reorganization is doing with government what the private sector did in the 1980s,” Cuomo says. “You have to tweak some ideas to make them work. But the basic points are right for us.”

Like most turnaround CEOs, Cuomo began by rationalizing and reorganizing. HUD is a tangle of 89 separate financial-management systems, most of which don’t communicate with one another. Although it supervises thousands of housing projects, and deals with thousands of landlords who provide housing for low-income families that receive federal vouchers, the department has no single system for assessing the physical and financial condition of its properties. HUD is now streamlining these processes. It is also cutting its workforce – which will shrink from 9,200 people this year to 7,500 by 2000.

But Cuomo’s blueprint for change gets really interesting when it moves from internal structures to how HUD interacts with the outside world. One of his goals is to increase dramatically the interactivity between HUD and its customers, including community groups and rank-and-file citizens. For example, Cuomo plans to install Web kiosks in government buildings. Such connectivity tools, he believes, are a way to share more information with community groups – which can, in turn, better monitor how HUD spends its money.